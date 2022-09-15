Go to Contents Go to Navigation

PM to head for Japan to attend Abe's state funeral

All News 09:39 September 15, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will visit Japan later this month to attend a state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the Prime Minister's Office said Thursday.

Han and Chung Jin-suk, interim leader of the ruling People Power Party who doubles as the deputy speaker of the National Assembly, will lead the South Korean delegation for Abe's funeral on Sept. 27, the office said.

During the visit, Han plans to meet Japan's political and business leaders, as well as Korean residents in Japan, it said.

Abe was assassinated in the Japanese city of Nara in July during a campaign speech.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the government complex in Sejong, central South Korea, on Sept. 13, 2022, via video link with the government complex in Seoul. (Yonhap)

