PM to head for Japan to attend Abe's state funeral
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will visit Japan later this month to attend a state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the Prime Minister's Office said Thursday.
Han and Chung Jin-suk, interim leader of the ruling People Power Party who doubles as the deputy speaker of the National Assembly, will lead the South Korean delegation for Abe's funeral on Sept. 27, the office said.
During the visit, Han plans to meet Japan's political and business leaders, as well as Korean residents in Japan, it said.
Abe was assassinated in the Japanese city of Nara in July during a campaign speech.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Yoon offers condolences over death of Queen Elizabeth II
-
(LEAD) Yoon offers condolences over death of Queen Elizabeth II
-
(LEAD) Yoon visits Seoul military unit on Chuseok to encourage soldiers
-
NCT Dream thrilled to hold 1st-ever concert at Seoul's Olympic Stadium
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader vows to keep nukes; new law authorizes 'automatic nuclear strike'
-
(LEAD) Conservative, anti-Japanese groups clash overnight at rally near symbolic peace statue
-
(LEAD) Yoon offers condolences over death of Queen Elizabeth II
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader vows to keep nukes; new law authorizes 'automatic nuclear strike'
-
(LEAD) Highways nationwide clogged both ways on 2nd day of Chuseok holiday
-
(LEAD) Yoon to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Sept. 19
-
Arrest warrants issued for Terraform founder Do Kwon and 5 others
-
(2nd LD) Google, Meta together fined record 100 bln won for unauthorized personal data collection
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's COVID-19 cases jump to over 90,000 after holiday
-
(2nd LD) Won hits over 13-yr low following disappointing U.S. inflation data, rate hike woes
-
Google, Meta together fined record 100 bln won for unauthorized personal data collection