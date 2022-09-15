BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) --- RM, leader of K-pop superband BTS, has donated 100 million won (US$71,854) for the second consecutive year to preserve and restore overseas Korean cultural heritage, a state-run cultural foundation said Thursday.
The Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation said the singer, whose real Korean name is Kim Nam-joon, has recently donated the money, asking that it be used to preserve, restore and utilize Korean cultural assets abroad.
It marks the second time he has donated 100 million won to the foundation affiliated with the Cultural Heritage Administration. He sent the same amount of money a year ago, which was not known to the public at that time.
The foundation has worked with the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) to preserve a "hwarot," or a bridal robe from Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), owned by the U.S. museum with the money donated by the musician last year.
Hwarot is a kind of traditional Korean clothing worn during the Joseon era by only royal women for ceremonial occasions and later by commoners for weddings. Experts say there are about 40 extant items of such a bridal robe, including about 10 in foreign countries. The hwarot owned by the LACMA is presumed to date back to the early 20th century.
The foundation said it will bring the cultural heritage item into South Korea within this month after taking necessary procedures. It added the clothing will then go on display in Seoul next year and at the LACMA in 2024.
The additional donation made this year will be used to make an art brochure to enhance the world's awareness of Korean paintings as requested by RM, according to the foundation.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Yoon offers condolences over death of Queen Elizabeth II
-
(LEAD) Yoon offers condolences over death of Queen Elizabeth II
-
(LEAD) Yoon visits Seoul military unit on Chuseok to encourage soldiers
-
NCT Dream thrilled to hold 1st-ever concert at Seoul's Olympic Stadium
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader vows to keep nukes; new law authorizes 'automatic nuclear strike'
-
(LEAD) Conservative, anti-Japanese groups clash overnight at rally near symbolic peace statue
-
(LEAD) Yoon offers condolences over death of Queen Elizabeth II
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader vows to keep nukes; new law authorizes 'automatic nuclear strike'
-
(LEAD) Highways nationwide clogged both ways on 2nd day of Chuseok holiday
-
(LEAD) Yoon to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Sept. 19
-
Arrest warrants issued for Terraform founder Do Kwon and 5 others
-
(2nd LD) Google, Meta together fined record 100 bln won for unauthorized personal data collection
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's COVID-19 cases jump to over 90,000 after holiday
-
(2nd LD) Won hits over 13-yr low following disappointing U.S. inflation data, rate hike woes
-
Google, Meta together fined record 100 bln won for unauthorized personal data collection