Obigo to raise 7.2 bln won via stock offering
All News 10:10 September 15, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- Obigo Inc.on Thursday announced that it will sell stock to raise 7.2 billion won(US$5.2 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 602,675 common shares at a price of 12,000 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
