Man arrested for killing female subway attendant at Sindang Station toilet
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- Police have arrested a man in his 30s for killing a 20-something female subway attendant at the public toilet of a subway station in central Seoul, officials said Thursday.
Police apprehended the man at the ladies' toilet in Sindang Station on Line No. 2 at around 9 p.m. Wednesday, some 15 minutes after the woman was killed.
The man allegedly followed her while she was patrolling the ladies' toilet and killed her with a weapon.
She was moved to a hospital in a state of cardiac arrest and later pronounced dead.
Having been injured on his hand during the crime, the man received medical treatment before being put into a police detention facility, according to the officials.
Police plan to file for an arrest warrant for him after looking into the motive of the crime.
