Financial regulator vows deregulation to meet global standards
By Chung Joo-won
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's financial regulator is looking to ease or lift regulations that have caused the undervaluation of the local capital market, a senior official said Thursday.
"We will find and unshackle the regulations that exist only domestically and not in advanced countries, which have become obsolete and unreasonable, and cannot comply with the latest changes in technology," Financial Services Commission (FSC) Vice Chairman Kim So-young said in a seminar in Seoul.
The FSC is considering scrapping the registration system for foreign investors, a key hurdle for the country's inclusion on the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) index.
The registration system requires foreigners to report their identification info to the regulator before trading shares of locally listed companies.
"We have many issues under review, such as the foreign investor registration system that has been running since the early 90s and now requires reasonable changes," Kim said.
In June, the MSCI did not include the South Korean stock market on its watchlist for developed market status, after evaluating Asia's fourth-largest economy as insufficient in foreign accessibility.
In addition, the FSC is pushing to unveil guidelines for higher transparency in accounting, an improved assessment system for the delisting process and better handling of IPO filings, within this year, Kim said.
"We hope that these efforts can help (the South Korean capital market) receive a worthy evaluation (globally) and generate a new growth paradigm for a lasting advancement," he added.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
Yoon offers condolences over death of Queen Elizabeth II
-
(LEAD) Yoon offers condolences over death of Queen Elizabeth II
-
(LEAD) Yoon visits Seoul military unit on Chuseok to encourage soldiers
-
NCT Dream thrilled to hold 1st-ever concert at Seoul's Olympic Stadium
-
(LEAD) Conservative, anti-Japanese groups clash overnight at rally near symbolic peace statue
-
(LEAD) Yoon offers condolences over death of Queen Elizabeth II
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader vows to keep nukes; new law authorizes 'automatic nuclear strike'
-
(LEAD) Highways nationwide clogged both ways on 2nd day of Chuseok holiday
-
(LEAD) Yoon to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Sept. 19
-
Man arrested for killing female subway attendant at Sindang Station toilet
-
Arrest warrants issued for Terraform founder Do Kwon and 5 others
-
(2nd LD) Google, Meta together fined record 100 bln won for unauthorized personal data collection
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's COVID-19 cases jump to over 90,000 after holiday