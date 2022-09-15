Military reports 1,020 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:07 September 15, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,020 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 273,368, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 762 from the Army, 111 from the Air Force, 64 from units under the direct control of the ministry, 47 from the Navy and 33 from the Marine Corps.
There were also two cases from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command and one from the ministry.
Currently, 3,631 military personnel are under treatment.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
Yoon offers condolences over death of Queen Elizabeth II
-
(LEAD) Yoon offers condolences over death of Queen Elizabeth II
-
(LEAD) Yoon visits Seoul military unit on Chuseok to encourage soldiers
-
NCT Dream thrilled to hold 1st-ever concert at Seoul's Olympic Stadium
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) Yoon offers condolences over death of Queen Elizabeth II
-
(LEAD) Conservative, anti-Japanese groups clash overnight at rally near symbolic peace statue
-
Yoon offers condolences over death of Queen Elizabeth II
-
N. Korea celebrates state founding anniversary with large ceremony
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader vows to keep nukes; new law authorizes 'automatic nuclear strike'
-
Man arrested for killing female subway attendant at Sindang Station toilet
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
Arrest warrants issued for Terraform founder Do Kwon and 5 others
-
(2nd LD) Google, Meta together fined record 100 bln won for unauthorized personal data collection
-
Mother of two children found dead in New Zealand nabbed in South Korea