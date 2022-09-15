Annual K-Culture Festival to showcase 'hallyu'

"We began this festival to provide 'hallyu' fans all over the world with a chance to fully experience the Korean Wave when they visit South Korea this time of year every year and make them have great expectations," Kim Jae-hyun, chief of the ministry's content policy bureau, said during a press briefing held at the government complex in Seoul to promote the festival. "We hope it will grow to be an internationally renowned festival like Britain's Edinburgh Festival and the Carnival of Brazil."