(LEAD) Doosan Bears select controversial pitcher in KBO draft
(ATTN: ADDS comments in paras 9-14)
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- The Doosan Bears made the most controversial choice in the South Korean professional baseball draft Thursday, selecting a collegiate pitcher with a history of abuse against high school teammates.
With their 19th overall pick in the annual Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) draft, the Bears went with Korea University right-hander Kim Yoo-seong.
Kim, 20, had been selected by the NC Dinos with their priority territorial pick in August 2020 out of Gimhae High School. But the Dinos cut him after allegations of physical and verbal abuse against Kim from his high school days surfaced following the draft.
The Dinos' decision made Kim ineligible for the KBO draft for two years. He chose to take the college route instead and regained his eligibility after completing two seasons.
Starting this year, players in the second year at four-year universities or three-year junior colleges became eligible in the expanded pool for the KBO draft. Kim was the first collegiate player to be chosen Thursday.
Kim pitched to a 3.15 ERA in 40 1/3 innings along with a 5-2 record this season. He struck out 57 and walked 22.
Based on talent alone, Kim was widely regarded as first-round material. However, because of Kim's history as an unsigned former draft pick who entered the pool for the second time, teams were not allowed to choose him in the first round Thursday, per KBO rules.
While Kim is expected to be able to help the Bears immediately, the club will likely face much backlash for picking the pitcher that a few other clubs refused to even consider.
After the draft, Bears general manager Kim Tae-ryong said he will soon meet with the pitcher to go over his personal issues.
"I don't have all the details, and I even heard he had not yet reached a settlement (with alleged victims)," the general manager said. "I will have to talk to Kim Yoo-seong first, and we as a team will offer him whatever help necessary."
The team executive shrugged off the possible criticism the Bears will face.
"It's not as if he was forced to quit baseball over that issue. He has continued to play at university," Kim Tae-ryong said. "As for public opinion, it's something that we have to discuss with the player himself."
The general manager said he and his scouts were ready to pounce on Kim Yoo-seong with the second-to-last pick in the second round, though he didn't expect the pitcher to still be there when it was the Bears' turn.
"We thought he would be picked in the middle of the second round," Kim Tae-ryong said. "When it was our turn and Kim Yoo-seong was still available, our decision came down to either him or another pitcher. We chose Kim Yoo-seong because he has been improving steadily over the past couple of years and we felt he'd be the type of pitcher we need."
After playing in a record seven consecutive Korean Series from 2015 to 2021, the Bears are well out of playoff contention this year. Through Wednesday, they were in ninth place among 10 clubs at 51-70-2 (wins-losses-ties), nine games out of a playoff spot with 21 games left.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
