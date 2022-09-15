KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
ShinpoongPharm 22,750 DN 1,950
AmoreG 33,300 DN 250
HyundaiMtr 198,000 DN 500
KCC 284,500 UP 2,500
SKBP 69,600 DN 100
OCI 120,500 UP 16,500
DOOSAN 80,400 UP 9,100
MERITZ SECU 4,560 DN 35
KorZinc 634,000 UP 10,000
HtlShilla 72,800 UP 1,200
Hanmi Science 43,450 DN 350
SamsungElecMech 133,500 DN 6,000
Hanssem 50,500 DN 900
F&F 150,500 UP 3,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 15,500 DN 250
SamsungF&MIns 193,000 UP 500
Kogas 37,750 UP 50
LS ELECTRIC 54,700 UP 900
KSOE 86,400 0
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 54,600 UP 1,800
MS IND 24,050 DN 350
IS DONGSEO 33,900 UP 50
S-Oil 94,200 DN 800
SamsungHvyInd 5,670 UP 80
LG Innotek 344,000 DN 4,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 175,000 UP 500
HMM 21,050 UP 300
HYUNDAI WIA 74,800 DN 1,100
HyundaiMipoDock 103,500 UP 2,000
KumhoPetrochem 126,000 DN 1,500
SKC 111,000 UP 1,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,530 DN 60
Mobis 209,000 DN 5,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 78,700 UP 200
S-1 55,600 DN 600
LOTTE SHOPPING 94,500 UP 700
IBK 9,720 UP 70
COWAY 56,700 0
DONGSUH 22,050 DN 250
SamsungEng 22,400 UP 100
