KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SAMSUNG C&T 114,500 DN 500
PanOcean 5,440 UP 30
SAMSUNG CARD 31,350 0
CheilWorldwide 22,650 UP 450
Asiana Airlines 14,350 UP 50
KT 35,950 DN 450
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL26250 DN850
LOTTE TOUR 11,350 0
LG Uplus 11,250 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 63,600 DN 1,300
DongkukStlMill 15,000 UP 500
TaihanElecWire 1,675 0
Hyundai M&F INS 30,300 UP 100
Daesang 22,050 UP 100
SKNetworks 4,260 DN 50
ORION Holdings 14,200 DN 200
HyundaiEng&Const 44,550 UP 1,500
CUCKOO HOMESYS 28,200 DN 50
Hanwha 29,250 UP 50
DB HiTek 42,500 DN 400
CJ 74,700 DN 400
LX INT 48,600 UP 1,400
Youngpoong 682,000 0
SK hynix 92,000 DN 1,000
LOTTE 39,950 UP 50
GCH Corp 18,050 DN 250
LotteChilsung 160,000 DN 1,500
Shinsegae 232,000 DN 6,500
Nongshim 289,000 UP 1,500
SGBC 51,100 DN 400
Hyosung 74,300 DN 200
POSCO Holdings 235,000 DN 4,500
DB INSURANCE 57,000 DN 1,700
SLCORP 39,500 DN 100
Yuhan 55,400 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 615,000 UP 1,000
SamsungElec 56,000 DN 800
NHIS 9,700 DN 140
DongwonInd 228,500 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,360 DN 50
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
Yoon offers condolences over death of Queen Elizabeth II
(LEAD) Yoon visits Seoul military unit on Chuseok to encourage soldiers
NCT Dream thrilled to hold 1st-ever concert at Seoul's Olympic Stadium
(LEAD) Conservative, anti-Japanese groups clash overnight at rally near symbolic peace statue
N. Korea celebrates state founding anniversary with large ceremony
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader vows to keep nukes; new law authorizes 'automatic nuclear strike'
Man arrested for killing female subway attendant at Sindang Station toilet
Arrest warrants issued for Terraform founder Do Kwon and 5 others
(2nd LD) Google, Meta together fined record 100 bln won for unauthorized personal data collection
(LEAD) Mother of two children found dead in New Zealand nabbed in South Korea