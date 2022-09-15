GS Retail 27,450 DN 50

LS 65,200 UP 2,100

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES125000 0

GC Corp 150,000 DN 3,500

GS E&C 28,100 UP 450

KPIC 116,000 0

Ottogi 457,500 DN 8,000

DL 67,400 UP 600

HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,800 DN 200

CJ LOGISTICS 113,000 UP 500

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 67,500 DN 200

ShinhanGroup 35,800 UP 400

HITEJINRO 28,450 DN 100

KIA CORP. 80,000 DN 300

ZINUS 39,400 DN 800

Hanchem 215,000 UP 5,000

DWS 51,600 UP 100

KEPCO 19,350 DN 100

SamsungSecu 33,250 DN 200

KG DONGBU STL 10,300 DN 250

SKTelecom 51,200 UP 200

HyundaiElev 26,700 DN 200

SAMSUNG SDS 122,000 DN 1,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 51,600 DN 1,000

KUMHOTIRE 3,830 DN 130

Hanon Systems 10,550 DN 350

SK 228,000 UP 3,500

ILJIN MATERIALS 67,300 UP 700

Handsome 27,100 UP 200

Daewoong 23,750 DN 100

HYUNDAI STEEL 34,750 DN 400

TaekwangInd 791,000 DN 9,000

SSANGYONGCNE 6,670 DN 70

KAL 25,650 DN 350

LG Corp. 80,700 0

POSCO CHEMICAL 185,500 0

Boryung 10,550 0

LOTTE Fine Chem 67,200 UP 400

Meritz Insurance 34,950 DN 200

Doosan Enerbility 17,750 UP 250

(MORE)