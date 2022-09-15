KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
GS Retail 27,450 DN 50
LS 65,200 UP 2,100
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES125000 0
GC Corp 150,000 DN 3,500
GS E&C 28,100 UP 450
KPIC 116,000 0
Ottogi 457,500 DN 8,000
DL 67,400 UP 600
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,800 DN 200
CJ LOGISTICS 113,000 UP 500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 67,500 DN 200
ShinhanGroup 35,800 UP 400
HITEJINRO 28,450 DN 100
KIA CORP. 80,000 DN 300
ZINUS 39,400 DN 800
Hanchem 215,000 UP 5,000
DWS 51,600 UP 100
KEPCO 19,350 DN 100
SamsungSecu 33,250 DN 200
KG DONGBU STL 10,300 DN 250
SKTelecom 51,200 UP 200
HyundaiElev 26,700 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDS 122,000 DN 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 51,600 DN 1,000
KUMHOTIRE 3,830 DN 130
Hanon Systems 10,550 DN 350
SK 228,000 UP 3,500
ILJIN MATERIALS 67,300 UP 700
Handsome 27,100 UP 200
Daewoong 23,750 DN 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,750 DN 400
TaekwangInd 791,000 DN 9,000
SSANGYONGCNE 6,670 DN 70
KAL 25,650 DN 350
LG Corp. 80,700 0
POSCO CHEMICAL 185,500 0
Boryung 10,550 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 67,200 UP 400
Meritz Insurance 34,950 DN 200
Doosan Enerbility 17,750 UP 250
-
