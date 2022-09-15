KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Doosanfc 34,050 UP 400
LG Display 14,950 DN 250
Kangwonland 25,400 0
NAVER 225,500 DN 4,500
Kakao 67,400 DN 700
HYUNDAIDEPTST 60,600 DN 200
NCsoft 368,500 DN 4,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 61,700 UP 1,500
COSMAX 61,000 UP 600
KIWOOM 84,300 DN 300
DSME 20,150 UP 1,200
HDSINFRA 5,320 DN 70
DWEC 4,930 UP 30
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 25,050 UP 50
CJ CheilJedang 389,500 0
KEPCO KPS 37,300 UP 250
LG H&H 680,000 UP 8,000
KT&G 83,100 DN 500
LGCHEM 658,000 DN 5,000
KEPCO E&C 64,200 DN 400
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 49,350 DN 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 28,100 DN 350
LGELECTRONICS 92,000 DN 2,000
Celltrion 179,000 DN 1,000
TKG Huchems 21,850 DN 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 170,500 DN 4,000
SK Innovation 185,000 DN 4,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 175,000 UP 5,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 38,750 UP 300
HANWHA LIFE 2,380 DN 5
Fila Holdings 31,050 UP 350
AMOREPACIFIC 120,500 UP 1,000
GS 45,650 0
FOOSUNG 15,650 UP 100
KIH 55,100 UP 100
LIG Nex1 95,300 DN 1,300
POONGSAN 27,900 UP 150
KBFinancialGroup 49,600 DN 200
Hansae 15,600 UP 450
Youngone Corp 46,950 UP 350
