KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 61,900 UP 100
GKL 15,950 DN 50
KOLON IND 54,000 UP 1,800
HanmiPharm 284,000 DN 7,500
SD Biosensor 31,350 DN 1,100
Meritz Financial 25,100 DN 150
BNK Financial Group 6,600 UP 10
emart 93,400 DN 200
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY396 50 DN500
KOLMAR KOREA 39,650 UP 1,350
PIAM 36,850 UP 1,200
HANJINKAL 39,950 DN 350
CHONGKUNDANG 83,200 DN 1,300
DoubleUGames 43,900 DN 150
MANDO 50,200 DN 2,600
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 807,000 DN 21,000
Doosan Bobcat 32,750 UP 400
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,650 UP 800
Netmarble 61,000 DN 700
KRAFTON 239,000 UP 500
HD HYUNDAI 59,500 UP 700
ORION 98,400 0
ILJIN HYSOLUS 38,600 DN 600
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,600 DN 150
BGF Retail 159,500 UP 500
SKCHEM 104,500 DN 500
HDC-OP 12,000 0
HYOSUNG TNC 308,000 UP 4,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 424,000 UP 5,500
HANILCMT 14,650 UP 50
SKBS 104,500 DN 2,500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,700 UP 150
KakaoBank 25,600 DN 650
HYBE 155,500 DN 3,000
SK ie technology 79,200 DN 300
LG Energy Solution 511,000 UP 12,500
DL E&C 41,500 UP 400
kakaopay 61,100 DN 800
K Car 18,350 UP 50
SKSQUARE 42,600 DN 50
(END)
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
Yoon offers condolences over death of Queen Elizabeth II
-
(LEAD) Yoon offers condolences over death of Queen Elizabeth II
-
(LEAD) Yoon visits Seoul military unit on Chuseok to encourage soldiers
-
NCT Dream thrilled to hold 1st-ever concert at Seoul's Olympic Stadium
-
(LEAD) Yoon offers condolences over death of Queen Elizabeth II
-
(LEAD) Conservative, anti-Japanese groups clash overnight at rally near symbolic peace statue
-
Yoon offers condolences over death of Queen Elizabeth II
-
N. Korea celebrates state founding anniversary with large ceremony
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader vows to keep nukes; new law authorizes 'automatic nuclear strike'
-
Man arrested for killing female subway attendant at Sindang Station toilet
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
Arrest warrants issued for Terraform founder Do Kwon and 5 others
-
(2nd LD) Google, Meta together fined record 100 bln won for unauthorized personal data collection
-
(LEAD) Mother of two children found dead in New Zealand nabbed in South Korea