Kbi Dongkook Ind to raise 7 bln won via stock offering

All News 16:16 September 15, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- Kbi Dongkook Ind Co. on Thursday announced that it will sell stock to raise 7 billion won(US$5 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to pay off its debts.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 12.98 million common shares at a price of 539 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
