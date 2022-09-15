S. Korean Bond Yields on Sept. 15, 2022
All News 16:39 September 15, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.228 3.210 +1.8
2-year TB 3.712 3.623 +8.9
3-year TB 3.770 3.585 +18.5
10-year TB 3.791 3.651 +14.0
2-year MSB 3.729 3.550 +17.9
3-year CB (AA-) 4.759 4.579 +18.0
91-day CD 2.960 2.940 +2.0
(END)
