(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 16)

The document on martial law was just a review of the procedure needed for the promulgation of the law to prepare for any contingency after President Park was impeached by the legislature. In other words, it was not an action plan. After looking into the document four months earlier, the Blue House reportedly found no problem with it. Nevertheless, the government and Democratic Party reversed their positions and defined it as case of plotting a coup. President Moon even ordered a dismantling and revamping of the DSSC without waiting for the results of the investigation to come. As a result, a number of high-ranking officers were removed or relocated to the field army, which led to a noticeable weakening of the country's counterintelligence capabilities.