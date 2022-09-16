S. Korea adds 807,000 jobs on-year in August, growth slows amid uncertainty
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea added jobs for the 18th straight month in August, but the pace of its growth slowed down for the third month in a row amid economic uncertainties, data showed Friday.
The number of employed people stood at 28.41 million last month, up 807,000 from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
The August figure was lower than the on-year increase of 826,000 tallied the previous month.
The country's jobless rate fell 0.5 percentage point on-year to 2.1 percent in August, the data showed.
The data came as South Korea is facing multiple economic challenges, such as high inflation and slowing growth, amid external uncertainties over the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War and global monetary tightening.
