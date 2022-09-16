Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 September 16, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/22 Rain 60

Incheon 28/22 Rain 60

Suwon 30/21 Rain 60

Cheongju 31/22 Sunny 60

Daejeon 31/21 Rain 60

Chuncheon 29/18 Sunny 80

Gangneung 27/19 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 32/23 Sunny 60

Gwangju 31/23 Sunny 60

Jeju 31/25 Rain 60

Daegu 29/21 Sunny 60

Busan 28/23 Cloudy 20

