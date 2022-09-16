Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 September 16, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 29/22 Rain 60
Incheon 28/22 Rain 60
Suwon 30/21 Rain 60
Cheongju 31/22 Sunny 60
Daejeon 31/21 Rain 60
Chuncheon 29/18 Sunny 80
Gangneung 27/19 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 32/23 Sunny 60
Gwangju 31/23 Sunny 60
Jeju 31/25 Rain 60
Daegu 29/21 Sunny 60
Busan 28/23 Cloudy 20
