N. Korea holds 1st national meeting of judicial officials since 2017
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- North Korea convened a national conference of judicial officials earlier this week for the first time in five years to discuss ways to uphold the country's socialist laws, state media reported Friday.
The two-day Seventh National Conference of Judicial Officers opened Wednesday in Pyongyang with top officials in attendance, including Choe Ryong-hae, head of the Standing Committee of the country's Supreme People's Assembly, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
"It analyzed and reviewed the state judicial work during the past five years since its sixth conference and discussed practical ways for improving and strengthening the present observance of the socialist laws," the KCNA said in an English-language article. The previous session was held in October 2017.
It added that leader Kim Jong-un sent a letter to the meeting, the details of which were not reported.
The reclusive North has been stepping up to rally social unity and strengthen control in the face of economic difficulties stemming from international sanctions and prolonged border restrictions to stave off the spread of COVID-19.
