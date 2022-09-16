S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 60,000; KDCA issues influenza warning
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell below 60,000 on Friday, continuing the modest decline as the omicron spread has been slowing.
The country reported 51,874 new COVID-19 infections, including 348 from overseas, bringing the total to 24,316,302, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Friday's tally is a decline from the previous day's 71,471.
South Korea added 60 COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 27,725. The fatality rate stood at 0.11 percent.
The number of critically ill patients stood at 516, up 25 from the previous day.
Health authorities issued an influenza warning for the first time since 2019 on Friday, amid a possible "twindemic" -- a simultaneous outbreak of COVID-19 and the seasonal influenza.
According to the KDCA, 5.1 among 1,000 patients that visited a hospital over the seven days from Sept. 4 to 10 showed influenza-like symptoms. The figure is higher than this season's benchmark of 4.9.
The government urged high-risk groups to promptly receive influenza shots once inoculations start next Wednesday, while requesting the public pay attention to personal hygiene to reduce transmission of the flu virus.
