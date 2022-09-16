Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Money supply up in July on rate hike-induced deposit growth

All News 12:00 September 16, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's money supply grew in July from a month earlier as rising interest rates induced an increase in deposits, central bank data showed Friday.

The country's M2, a key gauge of the money supply, stood at 3,719.5 trillion won (US$2.66 trillion) on average in July, up 10.4 trillion won, or 0.3 percent, from a month earlier, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

Compared with a year earlier, the money supply expanded 8 percent, though its growth was slower than the previous month's on-year rise of 8.8 percent.

M2 is a measure of the money supply that counts cash, demand deposits and other easily convertible financial instruments.

The increase came in part from a rise in deposits encouraged by the BOK's move to hike its policy rate to rein in inflation.

The BOK has hiked the rate seven times by a combined 2 percentage points since August last year, pushing up deposit rates at local lenders.

Time deposits, in particular, jumped 21 trillion won on-month in July, as money was attracted for stable interest income amid growing economic uncertainty, the BOK said.

Money supply up in July on rate hike-induced deposit growth - 1

kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#money supply #July data
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!