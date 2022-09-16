MLB looking to 'increase footprint of baseball' in S. Korea

"We know that there is a huge baseball community of both fans and players in Korea, and we want to continue to find ways to support and engage with that community," Hill said. "It's also important for us to find ways to help support the growth of that community as well. And central to that is finding ways to engage with new and younger fans of the sport so together we can help increase the footprint of the baseball community in Korea. And that's why we're doing things like the 'Home Run Derby X initiative.'"