Seoul shares down 0.58 pct in late Fri. morning trade

September 16, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 0.58 percent lower late Friday morning, led by a decline in techs and steelmakers.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had dropped 13.86 points to 2,387.97 as of 11:20 a.m.

Leading chemicals producer LG Chem slid more than 1 percent, top refiner SK Innovation slumped over 3 percent, and S-Oil plummeted about 5 percent.

Tech giant Samsung Electronics lost 0.18 percent, and battery components maker POSCO Chemical dipped more than 2 percent.

Food makers, in contrast, traded in positive terrain. Major instant noodle and snack maker Nongshim soared about 3 percent, and CJ Cheiljedang added 0.3 percent.

Autos and battery makers also extended gains, with Hyundai Motor jumping 2 percent and LG Energy Solution rising 0.6 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,396.30 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., down 2.6 won from Thursday's close.

