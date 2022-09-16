Main opposition DP slams budget plan to build new state guest house
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) slammed the government Friday for requesting a massive budget to build a state guest house at the new presidential compound, claiming the administration is splurging taxpayers' money on the unnecessary presidential office relocation.
The DP said the budget request of more than 87.8 billion won (US$62 million) for the construction of a new state guest house is much more than the 49.6 billion won that the government had originally said would be necessary to move the presidential office out of Cheong Wa Dae.
DP floor leader Rep. Park Hong-geun said it is wrong to spend such a large amount of money at a time when ordinary people are struggling with economic hardships, and the party, which controls the National Assembly with 169 out of 299 seats, will cut all of the requested budget.
"The presidential office has once again deceived the people suffering from economic hardships," Park said.
Park also urged Yoon to issue a public apology for "lying" to the people about the relocation cost.
Rep. Park Chan-dae, one of the party's Supreme Council members, also said it would be better for the government to move back into Cheong Wa Dae.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
(LEAD) Yoon visits Seoul military unit on Chuseok to encourage soldiers
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader vows to keep nukes; new law authorizes 'automatic nuclear strike'
-
Highways nationwide clogged both ways on 2nd day of Chuseok holiday
-
(LEAD) Yoon to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Sept. 19
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
(LEAD) Conservative, anti-Japanese groups clash overnight at rally near symbolic peace statue
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader vows to keep nukes; new law authorizes 'automatic nuclear strike'
-
(LEAD) Highways nationwide clogged both ways on 2nd day of Chuseok holiday
-
(LEAD) Yoon to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Sept. 19
-
Man arrested for killing female subway attendant at Sindang Station toilet
-
(LEAD) Subway worker arrested for killing female colleague at Sindang Station restroom
-
(LEAD) Mother of two children found dead in New Zealand nabbed in South Korea
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
Typhoon Nanmadol predicted to affect Jeju, south coast from Sunday