(LEAD) Main opposition DP slams budget plan to build new state guest house

All News 15:17 September 16, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) slammed the government Friday for requesting a massive budget to build a state guest house at the new presidential compound, claiming the administration is splurging taxpayers' money on the unnecessary presidential office relocation.

The DP said the budget request of more than 87.8 billion won (US$62 million) for the construction of a new state guest house is much more than the 49.6 billion won that the government had originally said would be necessary to move the presidential office out of Cheong Wa Dae.

DP floor leader Rep. Park Hong-geun said it is wrong to spend such a large amount of money at a time when ordinary people are struggling with economic hardships, and the party, which controls the National Assembly with 169 out of 299 seats, will cut all of the requested budget.

"The presidential office has once again deceived the people suffering from economic hardships," Park said.

Park also urged Yoon to issue a public apology for "lying" to the people about the relocation cost.

DP Chairman Lee Jae-myung also said he was surprised to learn of the budget.

"As we have a parliamentary majority, it is our obligation to make sure that a budget, which runs counter to people's beliefs, will not pass," he said, adding that the requested budget could be used to dole out 10 million won each to about 10,000 flood victims.

Rep. Park Chan-dae, one of the party's Supreme Council members, also said it would be better for the government to move back into Cheong Wa Dae.

Rep. Park Hong-geun, floor leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, speaks during a party meeting at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Sept. 16, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

