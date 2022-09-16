Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea approves homegrown COVID-19 vaccine for booster shots

All News 14:48 September 16, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Friday authorized the use of SKYCovione, a homegrown COVID-19 vaccine developed by SK Bioscience Co., for booster shots against the coronavirus in addition to its use as primary inoculations.

The decision was announced by Second Vice Health Minister Lee Ki-il at the meeting of the government's Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters.

Hospitals and clinics will be allowed to administer SKYCovione vaccines as third and fourth inoculations from Sept. 26.

The state-run Center for Infectious Disease Research said earlier this month it has confirmed SKYCovione's efficacy in neutralizing the BA.1 and BA.5 coronavirus omicron subvariants when used after two prior vaccine jabs.

When inoculated with SKYCovione as a booster shot, the virus neutralizing effect was 51.9 times higher against the BA.1 subvariant and 28.2 times higher against the BA.5 subvariant, the center said.

SKYCovione is a recombinant-protein vaccine based on novel two-component nanoparticles that can maximize the immune effect. It was jointly developed with the Institute for Protein Design at the University of Washington.

In this file photo, a researcher holds up a bottle of SKYCovione at the lab of SK Bioscience in Seongnam, south of Seoul, on July 13, 2022. SKYCovione is South Korea's first homegrown COVID-19 vaccine. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#SK Bioscience #SKYCovione
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!