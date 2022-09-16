Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korean kits for 2022 World Cup unveiled

All News 14:36 September 16, 2022

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean players at this year's FIFA World Cup will put on uniforms inspired by a mythical creature from folklore.

Nike unveiled the kits for South Korea at the big tournament Thursday (U.S. time). The American sports apparel giant will also be outfitting the United States, Brazil, England and the host country, Qatar, among others.

The home kit, presented by forward Hwang Hee-chan, is bright red with a tiger-stripe pattern across the shoulders and sleeves that represent "strength and power," per Nike. The company said the kit was built on the motif of "Dokkaebi," which represents "the fierce mentality of a proud nation."

The away kit features Taegeuk, the symbol at the center of the national flag. For both kits, the name of the country is spelled out in Korean on the rear collars.

South Korea will be making their 10th straight World Cup appearance in November. They will take on Portugal, Uruguay and Ghana in Group H.

