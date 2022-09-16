Subway murder suspect tight-lipped as he shows up for hearing on arrest warrant
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- The suspect in the appalling murder of a female subway worker inside a subway ladies' restroom in Seoul remained tight-lipped Friday as he appeared before reporters for the first time to attend a court hearing.
The 31-year-old Seoul Metro employee, surnamed Jeon, was apprehended Wednesday evening at Sindang Station on Line No. 2 after allegedly stabbing his female colleague in her 20s to death in the subway station's ladies' room.
The case shocked the nation as it was revealed the killing took place one day before a court was set to sentence him on charges of stalking her. The two had known each other since entering Seoul Metro the same year.
Wearing shorts and slippers with an arm sling over his left arm, Jeon was brought in a police car to the Seoul Central District Court at 2:06 p.m. for an arraignment hearing aimed at determining whether to issue a formal arrest warrant for him.
His hair disheveled and head downcast, Jeon remained tight-lipped and did not respond to any of the reporters' questions, including whether he had "anything to say to the victim and her family." He got out of the police car and quickly moved toward the court building without a word.
The court is expected to make a decision on whether to issue an arrest warrant for him late Friday. Police are separately reviewing whether to disclose his identity to the public, a decision made for horrendous crimes.
