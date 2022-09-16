Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week

Song Il-ho, ambassador of the North's foreign ministry, directed the criticism against Japan in a statement carried by the country's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the DPRK-Japan Pyongyang Declaration signed on Sept. 17, 2002, by late leader Kim Jong-il and then Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi. DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.