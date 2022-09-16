Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
S. Korea still waiting for N. Korea to accept offer of talks on separated families: official
SEOUL -- South Korea will continue to wait for a response from North Korea to its recent proposal to hold talks on the issue of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War, an official at Seoul's unification ministry said Thursday.
Last Thursday, Unification Minister Kwon Young-se publicly made the offer, stressing the urgency of resolving the matter, as many of those with family members across the border are in their 80s and 90s. The North has so far remained silent on the proposal.
------------
Vice unification minister voices strong regret over N. Korea's nuclear drive
SEOUL -- South Korea's vice unification minister expressed deep concern and strong regret Wednesday over what he called an obvious attitude by North Korea on its nuclear weapons development and use.
Kim Ki-woong was referring to the North's adoption of a new law on its nuclear policy that stipulates that a nuclear strike will be launched "automatically" in case the command and control system over the country's nuclear forces is put in danger due to an attack.
------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea warns N. Korea's nuclear use would lead to regime's 'self-destruction'
SEOUL -- South Korea's defense ministry warned Tuesday that North Korea's attempt to use nuclear weapons would lead to its regime's "self-destruction," responding to Pyongyang's recent codification of an apparently assertive nuclear policy.
Col. Moon Hong-sik, the ministry's deputy spokesperson, issued the warning after the North promulgated a law on its nuclear policy on Thursday last week that hinted at the possibility of the regime launching a preemptive nuclear strike in a contingency.
(END)
-
Man arrested for killing female subway attendant at Sindang Station toilet
-
(LEAD) Subway worker arrested for killing female colleague at Sindang Station restroom
-
(LEAD) Mother of two children found dead in New Zealand nabbed in South Korea
-
(3rd LD) Subway worker arrested for killing female colleague at Sindang Station restroom
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage