KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DongkukStlMill 15,150 UP 150
SamsungF&MIns 189,500 DN 3,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 15,200 DN 300
Kogas 36,900 DN 850
Hanwha 29,300 UP 50
DB HiTek 42,100 DN 400
CJ 74,500 DN 200
HyundaiEng&Const 44,100 DN 450
CUCKOO HOMESYS 28,250 UP 50
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 66,700 DN 800
ShinhanGroup 35,900 UP 100
Meritz Insurance 34,500 DN 450
HITEJINRO 28,250 DN 200
HyundaiElev 26,600 DN 100
SAMSUNG SDS 123,000 UP 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 50,300 DN 1,300
KUMHOTIRE 3,735 DN 95
ZINUS 38,900 DN 500
Hanchem 214,000 DN 1,000
DWS 50,700 DN 900
SKTelecom 52,400 UP 1,200
KEPCO 18,900 DN 450
SamsungSecu 33,400 UP 150
KG DONGBU STL 10,150 DN 150
DOOSAN 84,100 UP 3,700
Yuhan 55,900 UP 500
SLCORP 38,950 DN 550
CJ LOGISTICS 108,500 DN 4,500
LX INT 41,300 DN 7,300
DL 67,600 UP 200
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,800 0
KIA CORP. 81,100 UP 1,100
SK hynix 91,200 DN 800
Youngpoong 669,000 DN 13,000
AmoreG 33,800 UP 500
HyundaiMtr 201,000 UP 3,000
LG Corp. 80,800 UP 100
Daewoong 23,400 DN 350
TaekwangInd 779,000 DN 12,000
SSANGYONGCNE 6,620 DN 50
