DongkukStlMill 15,150 UP 150

SamsungF&MIns 189,500 DN 3,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 15,200 DN 300

Kogas 36,900 DN 850

Hanwha 29,300 UP 50

DB HiTek 42,100 DN 400

CJ 74,500 DN 200

HyundaiEng&Const 44,100 DN 450

CUCKOO HOMESYS 28,250 UP 50

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 66,700 DN 800

ShinhanGroup 35,900 UP 100

Meritz Insurance 34,500 DN 450

HITEJINRO 28,250 DN 200

HyundaiElev 26,600 DN 100

SAMSUNG SDS 123,000 UP 1,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 50,300 DN 1,300

KUMHOTIRE 3,735 DN 95

ZINUS 38,900 DN 500

Hanchem 214,000 DN 1,000

DWS 50,700 DN 900

SKTelecom 52,400 UP 1,200

KEPCO 18,900 DN 450

SamsungSecu 33,400 UP 150

KG DONGBU STL 10,150 DN 150

DOOSAN 84,100 UP 3,700

Yuhan 55,900 UP 500

SLCORP 38,950 DN 550

CJ LOGISTICS 108,500 DN 4,500

LX INT 41,300 DN 7,300

DL 67,600 UP 200

HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,800 0

KIA CORP. 81,100 UP 1,100

SK hynix 91,200 DN 800

Youngpoong 669,000 DN 13,000

AmoreG 33,800 UP 500

HyundaiMtr 201,000 UP 3,000

LG Corp. 80,800 UP 100

Daewoong 23,400 DN 350

TaekwangInd 779,000 DN 12,000

SSANGYONGCNE 6,620 DN 50

(MORE)