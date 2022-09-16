KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KAL 25,900 UP 250
POSCO CHEMICAL 177,500 DN 8,000
Boryung 10,600 UP 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 65,500 DN 1,700
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,600 DN 150
Shinsegae 237,000 UP 5,000
Nongshim 295,500 UP 6,500
LOTTE 39,800 DN 150
SGBC 50,800 DN 300
Hyosung 74,900 UP 600
GCH Corp 18,000 DN 50
LotteChilsung 160,000 0
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,330 DN 30
POSCO Holdings 230,500 DN 4,500
GS E&C 27,800 DN 300
DB INSURANCE 56,700 DN 300
SamsungElec 56,200 UP 200
NHIS 9,700 0
DongwonInd 232,500 UP 4,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 602,000 DN 13,000
KPIC 115,000 DN 1,000
LS 63,300 DN 1,900
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES120000 DN5000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,600 UP 70
SKC 108,500 DN 2,500
GC Corp 143,500 DN 6,500
Ottogi 463,000 UP 5,500
MERITZ SECU 4,530 DN 30
HtlShilla 73,800 UP 1,000
Hanmi Science 42,400 DN 1,050
GS Retail 27,350 DN 100
KSOE 84,200 DN 2,200
SamsungElecMech 131,000 DN 2,500
Hanssem 49,450 DN 1,050
F&F 154,000 UP 3,500
MS IND 22,600 DN 1,450
S-1 55,400 DN 200
OCI 110,500 DN 10,000
LS ELECTRIC 52,200 DN 2,500
KorZinc 618,000 DN 16,000
(MORE)
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
(LEAD) Yoon visits Seoul military unit on Chuseok to encourage soldiers
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader vows to keep nukes; new law authorizes 'automatic nuclear strike'
-
Highways nationwide clogged both ways on 2nd day of Chuseok holiday
-
(LEAD) Yoon to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Sept. 19
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
(LEAD) Conservative, anti-Japanese groups clash overnight at rally near symbolic peace statue
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader vows to keep nukes; new law authorizes 'automatic nuclear strike'
-
(LEAD) Highways nationwide clogged both ways on 2nd day of Chuseok holiday
-
(LEAD) Yoon to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Sept. 19
-
Man arrested for killing female subway attendant at Sindang Station toilet
-
(LEAD) Subway worker arrested for killing female colleague at Sindang Station restroom
-
(LEAD) Mother of two children found dead in New Zealand nabbed in South Korea
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
Typhoon Nanmadol predicted to affect Jeju, south coast from Sunday