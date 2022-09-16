KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamsungHvyInd 5,580 DN 90
HyundaiMipoDock 99,000 DN 4,500
IS DONGSEO 33,750 DN 150
S-Oil 88,700 DN 5,500
LG Innotek 332,500 DN 11,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 174,000 DN 1,000
HMM 20,600 DN 450
HYUNDAI WIA 74,200 DN 600
KumhoPetrochem 129,500 UP 3,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 51,200 DN 3,400
Mobis 210,000 UP 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 74,400 DN 4,300
ORION Holdings 14,550 UP 350
KCC 269,000 DN 15,500
SKBP 67,900 DN 1,700
TaihanElecWire 1,630 DN 45
Hyundai M&F INS 29,700 DN 600
Daesang 22,150 UP 100
SKNetworks 4,260 0
Hanon Systems 10,350 DN 200
SK 224,500 DN 3,500
ShinpoongPharm 22,750 0
Handsome 26,800 DN 300
ILJIN MATERIALS 64,800 DN 2,500
Asiana Airlines 14,300 DN 50
COWAY 56,400 DN 300
LOTTE SHOPPING 93,400 DN 1,100
IBK 9,870 UP 150
DONGSUH 21,800 DN 250
SamsungEng 22,050 DN 350
SAMSUNG C&T 113,000 DN 1,500
PanOcean 5,470 UP 30
SAMSUNG CARD 31,250 DN 100
CheilWorldwide 22,550 DN 100
KT 35,900 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL26100 DN150
LOTTE TOUR 11,650 UP 300
LG Uplus 11,450 UP 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 63,600 0
KT&G 83,700 UP 600
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
(LEAD) Yoon visits Seoul military unit on Chuseok to encourage soldiers
Highways nationwide clogged both ways on 2nd day of Chuseok holiday
(LEAD) Yoon to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Sept. 19
(LEAD) Conservative, anti-Japanese groups clash overnight at rally near symbolic peace statue
PPP names emergency committee members
Man arrested for killing female subway attendant at Sindang Station toilet
(LEAD) Mother of two children found dead in New Zealand nabbed in South Korea
