KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
DSME 19,900 DN 250
Doosan Enerbility 17,600 DN 150
Doosanfc 34,200 UP 150
HDSINFRA 5,260 DN 60
LG Display 14,500 DN 450
DWEC 4,840 DN 90
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 24,350 DN 700
CJ CheilJedang 385,500 DN 4,000
KEPCO KPS 37,300 0
LG H&H 689,000 UP 9,000
LGCHEM 635,000 DN 23,000
Kangwonland 25,350 DN 50
NAVER 220,000 DN 5,500
KEPCO E&C 62,600 DN 1,600
Kakao 66,900 DN 500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 49,600 UP 250
NCsoft 368,000 DN 500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 27,850 DN 250
LGELECTRONICS 90,600 DN 1,400
Celltrion 174,000 DN 5,000
TKG Huchems 21,300 DN 550
HANATOUR SERVICE 61,800 UP 100
COSMAX 61,900 UP 900
KIWOOM 82,900 DN 1,400
DAEWOONG PHARM 169,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 60,600 0
KIH 55,700 UP 600
GS 46,100 UP 450
LIG Nex1 93,500 DN 1,800
Fila Holdings 32,200 UP 1,150
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 180,500 UP 5,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 38,900 UP 150
HANWHA LIFE 2,335 DN 45
AMOREPACIFIC 124,000 UP 3,500
FOOSUNG 15,000 DN 650
SK Innovation 177,500 DN 7,500
POONGSAN 26,900 DN 1,000
KBFinancialGroup 50,100 UP 500
Hansae 16,300 UP 700
Youngone Corp 46,550 DN 400
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
(LEAD) Yoon visits Seoul military unit on Chuseok to encourage soldiers
Highways nationwide clogged both ways on 2nd day of Chuseok holiday
(LEAD) Yoon to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Sept. 19
(LEAD) Conservative, anti-Japanese groups clash overnight at rally near symbolic peace statue
PPP names emergency committee members
Man arrested for killing female subway attendant at Sindang Station toilet
(LEAD) Mother of two children found dead in New Zealand nabbed in South Korea
