KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 61,900 0
GKL 15,650 DN 300
KOLON IND 52,000 DN 2,000
HanmiPharm 284,000 0
SD Biosensor 31,200 DN 150
Meritz Financial 24,550 DN 550
BNK Financial Group 6,590 DN 10
emart 92,200 DN 1,200
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY398 50 UP200
KOLMAR KOREA 39,450 DN 200
PIAM 36,500 DN 350
HANJINKAL 39,150 DN 800
CHONGKUNDANG 82,700 DN 500
DoubleUGames 43,600 DN 300
MANDO 50,400 UP 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 802,000 DN 5,000
Doosan Bobcat 32,400 DN 350
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,700 UP 50
Netmarble 60,700 DN 300
KRAFTON 239,000 0
HD HYUNDAI 58,500 DN 1,000
ORION 101,500 UP 3,100
ILJIN HYSOLUS 38,150 DN 450
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,100 DN 500
BGF Retail 162,500 UP 3,000
SKCHEM 104,500 0
HDC-OP 11,950 DN 50
HYOSUNG TNC 306,500 DN 1,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 409,000 DN 15,000
HANILCMT 14,350 DN 300
SKBS 101,500 DN 3,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,800 UP 100
KakaoBank 25,250 DN 350
HYBE 154,000 DN 1,500
SK ie technology 76,200 DN 3,000
LG Energy Solution 506,000 DN 5,000
DL E&C 41,500 0
kakaopay 63,100 UP 2,000
K Car 17,450 DN 900
SKSQUARE 41,750 DN 850
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
(LEAD) Yoon visits Seoul military unit on Chuseok to encourage soldiers
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader vows to keep nukes; new law authorizes 'automatic nuclear strike'
Highways nationwide clogged both ways on 2nd day of Chuseok holiday
(LEAD) Yoon to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Sept. 19
(LEAD) Conservative, anti-Japanese groups clash overnight at rally near symbolic peace statue
Man arrested for killing female subway attendant at Sindang Station toilet
(LEAD) Subway worker arrested for killing female colleague at Sindang Station restroom
(LEAD) Mother of two children found dead in New Zealand nabbed in South Korea
Typhoon Nanmadol predicted to affect Jeju, south coast from Sunday