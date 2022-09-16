Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:42 September 16, 2022

CSWIND 61,900 0
GKL 15,650 DN 300
KOLON IND 52,000 DN 2,000
HanmiPharm 284,000 0
SD Biosensor 31,200 DN 150
Meritz Financial 24,550 DN 550
BNK Financial Group 6,590 DN 10
emart 92,200 DN 1,200
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY398 50 UP200
KOLMAR KOREA 39,450 DN 200
PIAM 36,500 DN 350
HANJINKAL 39,150 DN 800
CHONGKUNDANG 82,700 DN 500
DoubleUGames 43,600 DN 300
MANDO 50,400 UP 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 802,000 DN 5,000
Doosan Bobcat 32,400 DN 350
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,700 UP 50
Netmarble 60,700 DN 300
KRAFTON 239,000 0
HD HYUNDAI 58,500 DN 1,000
ORION 101,500 UP 3,100
ILJIN HYSOLUS 38,150 DN 450
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,100 DN 500
BGF Retail 162,500 UP 3,000
SKCHEM 104,500 0
HDC-OP 11,950 DN 50
HYOSUNG TNC 306,500 DN 1,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 409,000 DN 15,000
HANILCMT 14,350 DN 300
SKBS 101,500 DN 3,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,800 UP 100
KakaoBank 25,250 DN 350
HYBE 154,000 DN 1,500
SK ie technology 76,200 DN 3,000
LG Energy Solution 506,000 DN 5,000
DL E&C 41,500 0
kakaopay 63,100 UP 2,000
K Car 17,450 DN 900
SKSQUARE 41,750 DN 850
(END)

