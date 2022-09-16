Husteel to raise 89.8 bln won via stock sale
All News 16:19 September 16, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- Husteel Co.on Friday announced that it will sell stock to raise 89.8 billion won(US$64.7 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its facilities.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 17 million common shares at a price of 5,280 won per share. The stock will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
(LEAD) Yoon visits Seoul military unit on Chuseok to encourage soldiers
-
Highways nationwide clogged both ways on 2nd day of Chuseok holiday
-
(LEAD) Yoon to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Sept. 19
-
(LEAD) Conservative, anti-Japanese groups clash overnight at rally near symbolic peace statue
Most Saved
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
(LEAD) Conservative, anti-Japanese groups clash overnight at rally near symbolic peace statue
-
(LEAD) Highways nationwide clogged both ways on 2nd day of Chuseok holiday
-
(LEAD) Yoon to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Sept. 19
-
PPP names emergency committee members
-
Man arrested for killing female subway attendant at Sindang Station toilet
-
(LEAD) Subway worker arrested for killing female colleague at Sindang Station restroom
-
(LEAD) Mother of two children found dead in New Zealand nabbed in South Korea
-
(3rd LD) Subway worker arrested for killing female colleague at Sindang Station restroom
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage