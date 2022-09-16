LPGA legend Pak Se-ri to host charity golf event
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean golf legend Pak Se-ri will host a charity match play event later this month, her foundation announced Friday, with donations to be made to help environmental protection efforts and junior golf development programs.
Seri Pak Hope Foundation said "LG Electronics Seri Park World Match" will take place on Sept. 26 at Bears Best Cheongna Golf Club in Incheon, just west of Seoul.
Pak, a World Golf Hall of Famer with 25 career LPGA victories, will bring a handful of LPGA legends as they team up with five Korea LPGA (KLPGA) stars and one active South Korean LPGA player in an 18-hole match play event.
Joining Pak will be: Annika Sorenstam, an all-time great with 72 LPGA titles, including 10 majors; Lorena Ochoa, a former world No. 1 with 27 LPGA wins, including two majors; Laura Davies, who counts four majors among her 20 LPGA titles; Yani Tseng, the youngest golfer ever to win five majors; and Cristie Kerr, a 20-time LPGA winner with two majors.
Representing the opposite team will be: Kim Hyo-joo, a former KLPGA star with five LPGA titles, including a major; Park Min-ji, the current KLPGA money leader; Park Hyun-kyung, a fourth-year pro with three career KLPGA wins; Cho A-yean, the 2019 KLPGA Rookie of the Year who has won four times; Lim Hee-jeong, a five-time KLPGA champion; and Hwang You-min, a 19-year-old rookie and the reigning Korean amateur champion.
The foundation said the LPGA legends will host a clinic for junior golfers before the start of the event.
One LPGA legend will be paired up with one current player, and they will play the fourball (two partners each playing her own ball) on the front nine and foursome (two partners taking turns to hit shots) on the back nine.
For the fourball portion, the foundation will raise money based on the number of total birdies. For the foursome event, 200 million won (US$143,600) will be donated in the name of the winning team.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
