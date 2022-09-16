S. Korean Bond Yields on Sept. 16, 2022
All News 16:42 September 16, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.211 3.228 -1.7
2-year TB 3.746 3.712 +3.4
3-year TB 3.767 3.770 -0.3
10-year TB 3.772 3.791 -1.9
2-year MSB 3.742 3.729 +1.3
3-year CB (AA-) 4.758 4.759 -0.1
91-day CD 2.970 2.960 +1.0
(END)
