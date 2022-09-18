Retired KBO legends enjoying life after baseball

"We don't want to take it easy on anyone. I keep telling guys that we have to take every game seriously to send the right message to young amateurs," Lee said in a group interview Friday in Incheon, just west of Seoul, as he was gearing up for the FTX MLB Home Run Derby X. "And I am still a baseball guy through and through. I may not be playing professionally any more, but I still love the game so much. I make sure to go watch games in person whenever I have a chance."

