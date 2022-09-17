S. Korea, U.S. warn of 'overwhelming, decisive' response to any N. Korean nuclear attack

The two sides agreed on a "strong and resolute whole-of-government" response in case Pyongyang presses ahead with another nuclear test and "all available levers" to address its evolving military threats, according to a joint statement on the results of the Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group (EDSCG) meeting held after a nearly five-year hiatus. The session came amid a view that the North has already completed preparations for what would be its seventh nuclear test.