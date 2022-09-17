Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 September 17, 2022
SEOUL, Sep. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 29/23 Rain 20
Incheon 28/22 Rain 10
Suwon 30/22 Rain 20
Cheongju 32/23 Sunny 20
Daejeon 31/23 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 30/22 Rain 60
Gangneung 31/23 Sunny 20
Jeonju 32/23 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 32/23 Cloudy 30
Jeju 28/24 Sunny 60
Daegu 31/22 Cloudy 30
Busan 28/23 Cloudy 30
(END)
