-- Gov't belatedly responds to violence against women; post-it note protest starts (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- China's top legislator mentions Chip 4 alliance, keeps S. Korea-U.S. alliance in check (Kookmin Daily)

-- S. Korean manufacturing industry sees largest amount of floating supply in 26 yrs; World Bank says economy 'heading towards recession' (Donga Ilbo)

-- Stock bomb, trade deficit: hazard lights across economy (Segye Times)

-- Ordinary people to shoulder burden of 727.7 billion-won loss from shutdown of Wolsong reactor (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Public in outrage over late gov't response to stalking crimes (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Developing the 'public land' of Yongsan depot, who is it for? (Hankyoreh)

-- Tragedy of stalking crime occurs once again; sadness, fury gather at Sindang Station (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Financial labor unions stage strike but without chaos (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 'Let's find solution to IRA together,' Ford CEO pays emergency visit to S. Korea (Korea Economic Daily)

