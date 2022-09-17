Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 17.
Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't belatedly responds to violence against women; post-it note protest starts (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- China's top legislator mentions Chip 4 alliance, keeps S. Korea-U.S. alliance in check (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korean manufacturing industry sees largest amount of floating supply in 26 yrs; World Bank says economy 'heading towards recession' (Donga Ilbo)
-- Stock bomb, trade deficit: hazard lights across economy (Segye Times)
-- Ordinary people to shoulder burden of 727.7 billion-won loss from shutdown of Wolsong reactor (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Public in outrage over late gov't response to stalking crimes (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Developing the 'public land' of Yongsan depot, who is it for? (Hankyoreh)
-- Tragedy of stalking crime occurs once again; sadness, fury gather at Sindang Station (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Financial labor unions stage strike but without chaos (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'Let's find solution to IRA together,' Ford CEO pays emergency visit to S. Korea (Korea Economic Daily)
