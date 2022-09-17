(LEAD) BLACKPINK's new album surpasses 1 mln copies on 1st day of sales
(ATTN: UPDATES with group's hitting No. 1 on various iTunes charts in paras 6-7)
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- Girl group BLACKPINK's second full-length album has sold more than 1 million copies on its first day of sales, music industry sources said Saturday.
The sources said, citing data from local albums sales tracker Hanteo Chart, "Born Pink" sold 1,011,000 copies Friday.
This marks the first time that any K-pop girl group album has surpassed 1 million on the day of its release. The number is about 1.7 times more than the 589,000 recorded by the band's previous studio album, "The Album," on its first day.
The second album is expected to easily become the first-ever double million seller from any K-pop girl group as it has already surpassed 2 million copies in preorders.
The album is already popular on domestic music charts with two of its tracks in the top five of the Top 100 chart of Melon, the country's largest music service. As of 4 p.m., "Pink Venom" and "Shut Down," the album's main single, ranked second and third, respectively, on the chart.
"Shut Down" topped iTunes' worldwide song chart and top songs charts of 43 countries around the world.
The album also reached No. 1 on the music service's top albums charts in 54 countries, including the United States and Britain.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
(LEAD) Yoon visits Seoul military unit on Chuseok to encourage soldiers
-
(LEAD) Yoon to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Sept. 19
-
(LEAD) Conservative, anti-Japanese groups clash overnight at rally near symbolic peace statue
-
Yoon may meet party leaders after 3-nation trip: official
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
(LEAD) Conservative, anti-Japanese groups clash overnight at rally near symbolic peace statue
-
(LEAD) Subway murder suspect says 'very sorry' as he shows up for hearing on arrest warrant
-
'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says no plan to cast Hollywood stars in 2nd season
-
(LEAD) Yoon to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Sept. 19
-
'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says no plan to cast Hollywood stars in 2nd season
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. warn of 'overwhelming, decisive' response to any N. Korean nuclear attack
-
S. Korea, U.S. warn of 'overwhelming, decisive' response to any N. Korean nuclear attack
-
Ex-Dodger star pleased to see former teammate thrive in KBO
-
S. Korean kits for 2022 World Cup unveiled