Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 September 18, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/23 Cloudy 20
Incheon 29/23 Cloudy 10
Suwon 31/23 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 32/24 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 32/23 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 29/22 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 26/23 Sunny 80
Jeonju 31/24 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 32/25 Cloudy 0
Jeju 28/25 Sunny 60
Daegu 30/23 Cloudy 30
Busan 29/25 Sunny 60
