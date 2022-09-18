Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 September 18, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/23 Cloudy 20

Incheon 29/23 Cloudy 10

Suwon 31/23 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 32/24 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 32/23 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 29/22 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 26/23 Sunny 80

Jeonju 31/24 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 32/25 Cloudy 0

Jeju 28/25 Sunny 60

Daegu 30/23 Cloudy 30

Busan 29/25 Sunny 60

