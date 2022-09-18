Maryland Gov. Hogan named honorary veterans affairs minister in S. Korea
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has been named an honorary veterans affairs minister in South Korea in recognition of his efforts to elevate the honors of Korean War veterans, the ministry said Sunday.
Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Park Min-shik was to present Gov. Hogan with a letter of appointment and a commemorative medal in a ceremony at the ministry in Seoul on Sunday shortly after their bilateral meeting to discuss cooperation, according to the ministry.
Married to a Korean American, Yumi Hogan, the governor is known for his contributions to the development of the South Korea-U.S. alliance and friendship. He donated US$250,000 for the construction of the Wall of Remembrance in Washington, a monument dedicated in July to honor U.S. soldiers and members of the Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army killed during the 1950-53 Korean War.
The ministry said Hogan has gladly accepted the suggestion of his honorary ministership, calling it "very wonderful."
Hogan is the first to be named an honorary minister by the veterans ministry.
