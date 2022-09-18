PM Han calls for tight vigilance against Typhoon Nanmadol
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo instructed government officials Sunday not to allow even a "single moment of carelessness" as they are bracing for the potential impact of an approaching powerful typhoon.
Han presided over a meeting with related officials to check the country's preparedness, with Typhoon Nanmadol projected to reach waters close to Japan's Kagoshima Prefecture on Sunday and then move northeast along the island country.
"Due to the very large radius of the typhoon's strong winds, it is expected to have a big impact on our country as well," Han said during the meeting at the government complex in Seoul.
"Especially, I call on the provincial governments, which suffered much damage due to the previous typhoon, Hinnamnor, to make preparations with greater attention," he added.
The government tightened up anti-disaster readiness by putting itself into official emergency mode. Passenger ships and flights have been suspended in southern parts of the country likely to be affected by the typhoon, with authorities restricting access to major mountain parks, like Mount Halla on the southern resort island of Jeju.
Han stressed the need to pay "particular attention" to the safety of those in low-lying coastal areas as he instructed provincial governments, fire authorities, police and the Coast Guard to take steps, including "preemptive evacuation," to forestall any human damage.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
Actor Ahn Sung-ki being treated for blood cancer
-
(LEAD) Conservative, anti-Japanese groups clash overnight at rally near symbolic peace statue
-
Yoon may meet party leaders after 3-nation trip: official
-
(LEAD) Assembly speaker discusses economic cooperation with Spanish, Portuguese leaders
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
(LEAD) Subway murder suspect says 'very sorry' as he shows up for hearing on arrest warrant
-
(LEAD) Conservative, anti-Japanese groups clash overnight at rally near symbolic peace statue
-
'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says no plan to cast Hollywood stars in 2nd season
-
PPP names emergency committee members
-
Actor Ahn Sung-ki being treated for blood cancer
-
Typhoon Nanmadol to grow stronger, come closest to S. Korea within 2 days: KMA
-
S. Korea, U.S. warn of 'overwhelming, decisive' response to any N. Korean nuclear attack
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. warn of 'overwhelming, decisive' response to any N. Korean nuclear attack
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for thorough readiness for Typhoon Nanmadol