Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 19.
Korean-language dailies
-- Why falling housing prices cannot be felt (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Kimchi crisis begins on surging prices of cabbage, radish (Kookmin Daily)
-- No. of S. Korean firms among global top 1,000 companies falls to 12 from 25 in 5 yrs, none newly enters the list (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon says Moon obsessed with N. Korea, Seoul to prepare nuclear umbrella against N. Korea (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea, U.S. vow 'overwhelming' responses if N. Korea conducts nuclear attacks (Segye Times)
-- Yoon vows to mobilize a package of all possible means to curb N. Korean nuclear programs (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 48 percent calls for reform of national pension, 43 percent prefers current status: poll (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Loosened watch of stalkers causes greater damage (Hankyoreh)
-- "What if the stalker was taken into custody for probe," cried the victim's mom. (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Provincial education office gives free laptops to schools to only benefit foreign firm (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 56 percent of economic experts say S. Korean economy already entered 'stagflation tunnel' (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)
