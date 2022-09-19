Samsung widens gap between Intel as world's largest chipmaker by revenue in Q2
SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. expanded its market share of the global semiconductor industry in the second quarter, maintaining its top spot, a research showed Monday.
Samsung's chip revenue for the April-June period came in at a record quarterly high of US$20.3 billion on the back of solid server demand, taking up 12.8 percent of the global total of $158.1 billion, according to research firm Omdia.
Samsung's Q2 share was slightly up from the 12.5 percent it logged the previous quarter.
In the second quarter, Intel's market share decreased to 9.4 percent from 11.1 percent the previous quarter. The U.S. chipmaker reported $14.8 billion in revenue, down 16.6 percent on-quarter.
Samsung and Intel have been locked in a fierce rivalry for many years.
In 2017, Samsung surpassed Intel as the world's biggest chipmaker by revenue for the first time, and it maintained the spot for two years in a row.
Intel overtook Samsung in 2019 and remained at the top until 2020, before it was beaten by Samsung again last year.
Meanwhile, SK hynix ranked No. 3 with a 6.8 percent market share for the three months ending in June, followed by Qualcomm with 5.9 percent, Micron with 5.2 percent, Broadcom with 4.2 percent, Nvidia with 3.6 percent and MediaTek with 3.3 percent.
Seven out of the global top 10 semiconductor companies were American.
