PM urges tight vigilance against Typhoon Nanmadol
SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Monday called for the highest vigilance against the potential impact of the approaching powerful Typhoon Nanmadol.
Han made the remarks as he presided over a meeting with related officials to check the country's preparedness, with the typhoon projected to hit the nation's southeastern part later in the day.
Han said Monday morning would be the "critical moment of the typhoon," warning that the typhoon was approaching South Korea with strong rain and wind.
The government will "mobilize all available resources in the event of an emergency recovery situation," Han said.
The government has tightened up anti-disaster readiness by putting itself into official emergency mode. Passenger ships and flights have been suspended in southern parts of the country likely to be affected by the typhoon, with authorities restricting access to major mountain parks, like Mount Halla on the southern resort island of Jeju.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
Actor Ahn Sung-ki being treated for blood cancer
-
(LEAD) Conservative, anti-Japanese groups clash overnight at rally near symbolic peace statue
-
Yoon may meet party leaders after 3-nation trip: official
-
(LEAD) Assembly speaker discusses economic cooperation with Spanish, Portuguese leaders
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
(LEAD) Subway murder suspect says 'very sorry' as he shows up for hearing on arrest warrant
-
(LEAD) Conservative, anti-Japanese groups clash overnight at rally near symbolic peace statue
-
'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says no plan to cast Hollywood stars in 2nd season
-
PPP names emergency committee members
-
Typhoon Nanmadol to grow stronger, come closest to S. Korea within 2 days: KMA
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for thorough readiness for Typhoon Nanmadol
-
Prosecutors say Terraform founder Do Kwon 'obviously on the run'
-
(LEAD) Yoon attends reception hosted by King Charles III
-
Ex-U.S. Open champion looking for fresh start at WTA Korea Open