Girl group Le Sserafim to drop new EP next month
SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- Rookie girl group Le Sserafim will release its second EP next month, the group's management agency said Monday.
The EP, titled "Antifragile," will hit music services on Oct. 17, Source Music said, adding it contains "the inner story and attitude of the quintet, which becomes stronger when faced with trials."
The multinational group composed of members Chaewon, Sakura, Yunjin, Eunchae and Kazuha debuted in May with its first EP, "Fearless."
The EP's title track retained top positions on major domestic music charts for four months after its release, with its music video collecting more than 100 million views on YouTube. The song also stayed on the Billboard Global Excluding U.S. chart for 19 consecutive weeks.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
Actor Ahn Sung-ki being treated for blood cancer
-
(LEAD) Conservative, anti-Japanese groups clash overnight at rally near symbolic peace statue
-
Yoon may meet party leaders after 3-nation trip: official
-
(LEAD) Assembly speaker discusses economic cooperation with Spanish, Portuguese leaders
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
(LEAD) Subway murder suspect says 'very sorry' as he shows up for hearing on arrest warrant
-
(LEAD) Conservative, anti-Japanese groups clash overnight at rally near symbolic peace statue
-
'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says no plan to cast Hollywood stars in 2nd season
-
PPP names emergency committee members
-
Typhoon Nanmadol to grow stronger, come closest to S. Korea within 2 days: KMA
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for thorough readiness for Typhoon Nanmadol
-
Prosecutors say Terraform founder Do Kwon 'obviously on the run'
-
(LEAD) Yoon attends reception hosted by King Charles III
-
Ex-U.S. Open champion looking for fresh start at WTA Korea Open